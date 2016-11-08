Fuel prices increase between 16-21toea

PRICES for petrol, diesel and kerosene in Port Moresby have increased between 16toea and 21toea this month, according to the Independent Consumer and Competition Commission (ICCC). Petrol price went up by 16toea to K3.08 from K2.91 last month.

Diesel also increased by 21toea to K2.49 from K2.27.

Price of kerosene also went up by 19toea to K2.38 from K2.19 in the previous month.

The ICCC noted that there were increases in the Singapore product prices of petrol, diesel and kerosene.

Commissioner and chief executive officer Paulus Ain said the increases came about as a result of increase in the global crude oil prices.

