Fuel prices increase between 4t, 6t

PETROL, diesel and kerosene prices in Port Moresby have increased between 4toea and 6toea, the Independent Consumer and Competition Commission says.

Petrol price went up by 6toea this month to K3.18.

Diesel increased to K2.60 from K2.55. The price of kerosene increased to K2.44 from K2.39.

The commission attributed the increases to the hike in import parity prices.

Commissioner and chief executive officer Paulus Ain said the increase in the import parity prices were attributed to the increases in the crude oil prices last month.

