Fuel shortage to affect province

THE coastal and Sepik River people in East Sepik may suffer if Puma Energy extends its decision to stop the sale of unleaded petrol and zoom, according to the Sepik Chamber of Commerce Inc.

Chamber President Alois Mateos said currently there was still fuel in Wewak.

Puma Energy last week decided to stop the supply of the fuel products.

“I found out that there is fuel in Wewak – both petrol and diesel,” Mateos told The National.

“Petrol has not been delivered to fuel stations. Only diesel and other products are available at service stations.

“Our coastal and Sepik river people will suffer if they don’t release the petrol. In East Sepik, the ban will affect coastal island villages and particularly the Sepik river people.

“Operator of service station at Kaltex in Wewak, Kevin Isifu, on Tuesday told The National: “We will be selling our last stock of fuel today (Tuesday) and close the petrol pumps.”

Meanwhile, Puma yesterday confirmed that situation remained the same with the company putting a stop to the supply of unleaded petrol and zoom.

However, Country manager Jim Collings said: “Puma Energy is committed to long-term supply security of quality products for PNG. From time to time, we have operational requirements that help us ensure we deliver on these elements.

“At this stage, we cannot provide a specific time frame (for the resumption of supply) but we will make certain that supply resumes at the earliest possible time and will advise customers accordingly.”

