Fuel theft by workers concerns PNG Power

PNG Power Limited is concerned about the theft of fuel by some workers, with an estimated loss of about K500,000 in the past three years due to such illegal activity.

Acting chief executive officer Alex Oa said the court in Kimbe was currently dealing with an employee who allegedly stole 12,000 litres of fuel recently.

“This is one out of many cases where staff members (allegedly) steal fuel at their workplace,” Oa said.

“Fuel is a high ticket item for PPL and almost 99 per cent of the thefts reported are premeditated and involved PPL staff and the delivery crew(s) of the suppliers.

“In the last three years, more than K500,000 worth of fuel have been stolen by staff members and arrests have been made.

“For electricity theft alone, the investigation team has investigated over 190 reported cases worth more than K700,000 and recovered around K300,000 in the last five years. Several cases are pending in court.”

Oa said PPL was determined to stop the illegal activities.

“PPL employees across the country are advised that, irrespective of which business unit or what role you play in the company, they must take ownership of PPL business and discourage these illegal acts,” he said, adding that the act was criminal activity.

