Fugitive cops warned

By GYNNIE KERO

Boram jail commander Supt Emil Arami is urging four convicted police officers, who “disrespected the law” by fleeing from the Wewak court house on June 20, to give themselves up.

Arami said yesterday that the four were believed to still be in Wewak.

“I made a statement to the courts,” he said.

“No surrender, no recapture as yet.

“They (four policemen) have no respect for the law and just walked out after being sentenced according to my officers.

“Some officers (correctional officers) are helping out in the election.

“We are working around the clock, we need a car to go and look for them.”

On the run are Stanley Moui Jomnbu, 28, from Passam (Wewak district), Nigel Tianguma Harvey, 28, from Mikarew (Madang), Timon Kangapu, 33, from Irane village, Lake Kopiago (Hela) and Robin Weibi, 31, from Nuku (West Sepik).

The four were convicted by Justice George Manuhu for raping a 17-year-old woman during a raid at Kawanubo village in East Sepik on Dec 7, 2013.

They were sentenced to 80 years in jail in total.

Former Wewak police station commander Sakawar Kasieng, 57, from Nuku in West Sepik, was also sentenced to more than six years in prison for arson.

Justice Manuhu ruled that Kasieng, as the commanding officer in charge of a raid, failed to stop Jombu, Harvey, Kangapu and Weibu from burning down homes in the village.

Arami said Kasieng was the only one who cooperated with the correctional officers at Boram.

Correctional Services Minister Jim Simatab urged the public to hand over the four policemen.

