Fun day out turns into rescue ops

By DOROTHY MARK

QUICK action from bystanders and family saved a father and his daughter from being swept out to sea when a family day out at Machine Gun Beach in Madang turned into a rescue mission on Saturday.

The girl, believed to be about 13 years old, was with her family who went out to enjoy the day at the popular beach.

Eyewitnesses said a strong current swept her out and she struggled to swim back and was yelling for help.

Her father dived into the sea and swam for his daughter but the current was too strong for them.

The girl’s mother and other relatives, including other people nearby, found a rope and pulled the father and daughter to safety.

Acting director for the Madang disaster and emergency office Rudolf Mongallee told people to be cautious when out swimming.

“El Nino warnings have been issued and there will be strong winds and rough seas accompanied by strong tidal currents,” Mongallee said.

He said parents or guardians should keep a close watch on children when they took them swimming because the tides would be strong.

Madang Urban local level government councillor Regina Ropra said it was about time coast guards were placed in swimming spots or public beaches to assist people who encountered problems at sea while enjoying themselves.

“Disaster is everyone’s business. If you come across one such situation, please help,” Ropra said.

She thanked the people who helped in rescuing the girl and her father.

