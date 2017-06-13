Fun Run draws thousands

AN estimated 30,000 participants turned up in the early hours of Sunday to take part in the 2017 Trukai Fun Run in Port Moresby, in what was a surprisingly good showing given it being an election month.

Addressing the gathered crowed who converged at Sir John Guise Stadium in Port Moresby were Trukai brand ambassadors in North Queensland Cowboys Mat Scott and retired star Brent Tate.

Both thank the participants for coming out to support the fund rising efforts for Team PNG, while answering questions asked by the crowd on the Cowboys and Queensland Maroons performances which drew cheers from the fans who packed the SJGS.

Other special guests included NCD Governor Powes Parkop and the Governor-General His Excellency Bob Dadae, who addressed the crowd on the importance of a healthy living and lifestyle.

Dadae said how impressed he was to see a large turnout at the Port Moresby Fun Run event.

“This event is a way to support our athletes, who represent our country in the various sports. They help promote our country wherever they participate,” Dadae said.

Before participants began, they performed warm-up experiences led by some of Team PNG’s elite athletes from basketball, netball and beach volleyball.

PNG Olympic Committee secretary-general Auvita Rapilla said it was encouraging to see so many Moresby residents getting up early to support a worthwhile cause.

“Right through from the start to finish, the whole route was packed by a sea of yellow. We are extremely pleased with today’s participation,” Rapilla said.

“The event is getting bigger each year, so we really have to step up in terms of the organising committee’s capacity to deal with the magnitude of this event,” she said.

Rapilla also acknowledged the other centres around the country for hosting a Trukai Fun Run event.

All registrations in other participating towns begin at 6am on Sunday, in the following locations: Lae (Sir Ignatius Kilage Stadium), Goroka (town), Arawa (post office), Kavieng (post office), Buka (Hahela Primary School), Popondetta (Siroga Village Oval), Mt Hagen (basketball courts), Ramu (town) and Vanimo (harbour)

