Fun Run goes national

THE 2017 Trukai Fun Run will be staged in 10 centres across Papua New Guinea including the country’s two major cities Port Moresby and Lae.

With some 100,000 t-shirts already distributed to schools by various support sponsors, an estimated 50,000-plus runners are expected to turn out on Sunday morning in Port Moresby and Lae, while the other centres will also have hundreds and even thousands taking part in the event that is used to raise funds for Team PNG.

The centres are Port Moresby, Lae, Goroka, Arawa, Kavieng, Buka, Popondetta, Mt Hagen, Ramu, Vanimo. Previously the Fun Run was staged in Port Moresby and Lae with one or two other centres taking part however over the last five years interest in the event has grown in other centres with the Fun Run now being staged in all four regions.

In Port Moresby, a final push to sell off the remaining Fun Run T-shirts will be held at the Food World Waterfront Shopping Centre between 10am and 1pm on Saturday.

Special guests at the final sale will include North Queensland Cowboys star Matt Scott and retired Cowboys great Brent Tate, SP PNG Hunters and members of Team PNG.

It will be the final opportunity for Moresby residence to purchase a Fun Run T-shirt before race day.

Apart from the T-shirt sale, there will be a jumping castle and face painting. The public will have the chance to come and meet Cowboys players.

Thousands of participants are expected to don the bright yellow Fun Run T-shirts as they get a chance to participate in the largest event of its kind in the Pacific.

The Trukai Fun Run, which is an annual event organised by the PNG Olympic Committee, is used to raise money for the country’s sports team to major international events.

Team PNG will attend several events in 2017 including the Commonwealth Youth Games in Bahamas from July 19-23, the Asian Indoor and Marital Arts Games in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, from Sept 15-24 and the Pacific Mini Games in Vanuatu from Dec 2-14.

PNGOC deputy secretary Andrew Lepani said the iconic yellow Trukai Run Fun T-shirts were still on sale at schools and shopping outlets around the country at a cost of K10.

“Our elite athletes need your support and that’s why we are calling on the public to purchase the Trukai Fun Run T-shirts and take part in the biggest sport for all event in the Pacific.”

