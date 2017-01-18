Fund appoints four to management team

NASFUND has appointed four professionals to its management team.

Seema Das-Raju, an auditor and formerly of KPMG, is the chief risk and compliance officer.

Vincent Lialu, a HR practitioner formerly of Puma Energy, will head human capital.

Charlie Gilichibi, formerly of Nambawan Super, is the chief officer member services.

Allan Sayers, formerly of News Corporation, joins NASFUND as project manager for its funds management transition exercise.

NASFUND chief executive officer Ian Tarutia said: “It was important for me to get people who were not only employed to do a job but importantly people who were willing to share our vision of being a world class superannuation fund and the journey we have to take to get there.

“I look forward to working with my new colleagues and their contributions for the benefit of our valued members.”

The fund reported that the challenges facing the national economy last year did not stop NASFUND from continuing to expand its membership base and serving its 500,000 contributors nationwide.

It also opened branches at Bialla in West New Britain and Wabag in Enga.

