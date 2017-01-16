Fund appoints new chairman

HULALA Tokome has been appointed chairman of NASFUND by its board.

He has been the deputy chairman for the past two years. He succeeds William Lamur who remains on the board as an ordinary director for a year.

Tokome, pictured, had been on the board for the past seven years as an independent director and as chairman of the board’s investment committee.

Tokome, an accountant by profession, is the general manager of Puma Energy – Down Stream. He sits on the boards of Mainland Holdings, NASFUND Contributors Savings and Loan Society and local Puma subsidiary companies.

Meanwhile, Mel Togolo, a former chairman (2012- 2014) and long serving board member retired on the Dec 31 last year.

Charles Vee, and Tamzin Wardley are the independent directors appointed to the board. Vee is an architect by profession and brings property management expertise to the board.He is also the deputy chairman.

Wardley who has a finance background brings strong financial expertise to the board.

Lamur said the changes were necessary as part of the board’s succession planning to meet regulatory requirements and ensuring that continuity and stability were maintained.

NASFUND was the first-approved superannuation fund to be licensed by the Central Bank under the Superannuation (General Provisions) Act.

