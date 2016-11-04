Fund aware of trends in economy: Tunstall

NAMBAWAN Super Limited chief executive officer Garry Tunstall says the fund is aware of the trends in the economy and it is taking necessary measures to keep its head above water.

He was responding to a question raised at the 2016 PNG Update on how the fund was dealing with the amount owed to it by the Government.

“Recent downward revisions to growth indicate an economy that is struggling to cope with a decline in demand, and many businesses that Nambawan Super Limited has interaction with tend to indicate that the economy is experiencing quite low levels of demand,” he said

“However, the next LNG development will see some modest increase in growth towards the end of the 2017 calendar year.”

He said among PNG’s trading partners, Australia had the largest gross domestic product (GDP) per capita.

But this has steadily declined following the downturn in resource prices.

“Papua New Guinea has experienced a somewhat steady growth in GDP per capita over the last 10 years, however there is considerable scope for improvement,” Tunstall said.

“Some stabilisation in commodity prices has recently become evident.”

