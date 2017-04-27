Fund conducts contribution awareness

THE National Superannuation Fund is doing an awareness for employers to make contributions fortnightly, chief officer for member services Charlie Gilichibi says.

“The current process is that we receive contributions monthly, but we are improving and we would like to receive contributions fortnightly once we use the new fund administrative systems,” he said.

“The benefit is that the more contributions the fund receives earlier during the year, the more interest credit goes into members’ accounts. We declare interest the following year and credit it into member accounts.”

Gilichibi commented on contributions following transition of Nasfund to a new fund administrative system which will require members to make contributions fortnightly rather than monthly.

Gilichibi said to improve accessibility, Nasfund would be introducing an internet application.

