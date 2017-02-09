Fund in final stages of building infrastructure systems to transform services

NASFUND is currently in the final design and building stage of major infrastructure and systems to transform member and employer services, according to chief executive officer Ian Tarutia.

He said the Lae branch in Morobe which dealt with a daily members’ traffic of 150 had been upgraded to a modern state-of-the-art standard and facilities with seating capacity for 66. “Port Moresby’s Boroko new look member services branch has also undergone a major upgrade and will be opened to our members in the last week of February, again, upgraded with members in mind with seating capacity for 90 at any one time,” Tarutia said.

“The fund is also rolling out two enterprise systems to lift member servicing and work-flow management.” Implementation had been planned for end of July. That exercise would see the fund deploy some of the initiatives which included:

An electric workflow management system to track and manage payments and contributions in real-time;

smartphone application and online service for members to access all required account information in real-time;

online portal for employers to upload contribution listings and make payments online;

real-time tracking of paying processing with SMS alert feedback to members; and,

• Revamp call centre as the port of call for all member enquiries without having to visit a branch.

Tarutia noted that the fund would be hosting its annual conferences around the country from March to May this year.

“A key message of the conference will be the fund’s initiatives to transform member services to world standards. Thus, members can expect an exciting year in this regard and we look forward to delivering.”

