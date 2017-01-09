Fund invests K18 million

THE Mining and Petroleum Industry Investment Fund Limited has invested K18 million since it was introduced two years ago, an official says.

The resource owners’ fund was introduced by Barrick Niugini Limited to the industry during the PNG Mining and Petroleum Investment conference in 2014.

BNL commercial service consultant Chris Trainor gave the update during the mining and petroleum investment conference in Australia last month.

“Up to September 2016, the Mining and Petroleum Industry Investment Fund Limited has a membership of 221 and a total investment of K18 million,” Trainor said.

‘Since 2014, the Mining and Petroleum Industry Investment Fund Ltd – the managed fund – paid K3.25 million in quarterly payments to landowners as of September 30, 2016.

“The idea was to provide an appropriate vehicle for the investment of landowner compensation.”

