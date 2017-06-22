Fund Nari, official says

By LUKE KAMA

DEDICATED funding to the National Agriculture Research Institute (Nari) is important to combat food insecurity and malnutrition in the country, its deputy director-general Dr Ramakrishna Akkinapali says.

Akkinapali told a workshop developing a National Disaster Risk Management framework 2017-2030 that food insecurity and malnutrition were even more prominent during droughts and extreme weather conditions. “Lack of funding to Nari continues to remain a problem not only for Nari but for the country because research and development is the backbone of every country around the world,” Akkinapali said.

“You identify and know your problem through research and you develop solutions to these problems through research and innovation.

“So Nari is committed and ready, but we need dedicated funding from the government to increase our efforts throughout the country.”

Akkinapali said Nari developed some crop species that could withstand drought and extreme dry conditions and produced bigger yields, but doing it at a larger scale and distributing these seedlings throughout the country needed funding assistance from the government.

“Inadequate funding has always been an issue for us at Nari,” he said.

“But we have made great progress in some parts of the Highlands. We hope that through this framework, adequate funding will be made available so that we can build those physical facilities to extend seed distribution and assist communities.”

Emergency and Disaster Management coordinator for the International Organisation for Migration Wonesai Sithole said one of the important aspects of agriculture that was missing in the country was agricultural officers at local levels.

“I think the government really needs to put in place agricultural officers at community levels to assist farmers,” Sithole said.

