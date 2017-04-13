Funding to address space issue

EASTERN Highlands Governor Julie Soso stepped in to address overcrowding at the Goroka Secondary School this week with K500,000 to be used to create more classroom spaces.

School principal John Onga said despite the looming election, it was business as usual for Governor Soso who continued serving the people.

“Due to the Government’s tuition fee-free (TFF) policy we experienced an influx of students in the school. I have over 3,500 students who outnumbered the classroom spaces, Onga said.

“I sincerely thank Governor Soso for her kind gesture in giving us K500,000 to build more infrastructure to cater for the influx.”

Governor Soso said Goroka Secondary School was the largest in the province and it was only fitting for her to support them and other secondary schools to cater for the growing student population.

She revealed her commitment to see schools deliver quality education for Eastern Highlands students who were the future of the province.

“I will continue my support no matter what.

“My priority in quality education is always my top priority, the TFF money has not been coming in full to the schools, it is only fitting for me to step in to assist.”

Soso has given similar financial support to other secondary and high school schools in the province.

The support has increased the number of enrolments in those schools.

She said overcrowding would affect the capacity learning of students.

“With too many children in a classroom, there will not be quality learning, therefore my input will at least help alleviate the problem.”

