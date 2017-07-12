Funding crisis affects hospital services

By LUKE KAMA

THE Kundiawa General Hospital in Chimbu scaled down its services on Monday because its operational grants for the last three months were not received, hospital chief executive Dr Harry Poka says.

Poka told The National yesterday that the hospital board held an emergency meeting on Monday because of the severity of the situation that is affecting the hospital operations.

“Given the circumstances that we did not receive any operational funds from the Government for almost three months, the operation of the hospital is being severely affected,” he said.

“We have been using funds from the hospital trust account to purchase emergency pharmaceutical supplies from private distributors and that has been a tough time for us.

“So as part of the control mechanisms, the board has had an emergency meeting on Monday and made a resolution to put on hold all operational expenses pending availability of funds.”

He said apart from the non-release of monthly operational grants, there was also a shortage of water due to the dry weather.

Poka said except for patients and guardians, the public was restricted from entering the hospital premises unnecessarily.

“Additional control measures will include limiting new patient admissions and discharging and referring patients back to their respective health centres to complete treatment.”

