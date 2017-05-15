Funding delay affects election preparation

FUNDING and planning issues have affected preparations for this year’s general elections for Manus province, says election manager Sinosa Navi.

Navi, who has served in five general elections, said that unlike with previous elections preparations for this one stalled because of the late arrival of funding delayed the planning.

“We’re all just struggling though this very short frame of time to ensure that the elections are completed successfully,” Navi said.

He said there are 168 polling stations in the province.

“We have 21 teams made up of five officers.”

Navi said that the national identification (NID) programme did not help make things easier for roll updating.

“For Manus, the NID programme came in just two months ago and I can honestly say that it has not helped us in any way.”

Navi has been working with the electoral commission for 30years now.

He said that the general election despite its challenges are interesting, exciting and has its funny moments.

