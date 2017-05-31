Funding delay threatens industry

By SHIRLEY MAULUDU

THE country’s coffee industry needs more than K50 million to save the industry from being destroyed by the coffee berry borer, according to the Coffee Industry Corporation.

Industry Operations Division general manager Steven Tumae told The National that the longer funding was delayed, the more the cost would increase.

“So far CIC has used K1.8 million for the CBB operation. CIC is now using funds budgeted for other activities like its PIP programmes, freight surety scheme and internal revenue sources like from levy fees in its CBB operations,” he said.

Tumae said the threat was serious and financial support was crucial to protect an industry which catered for the wellbeing of around three million farmers.

However, Tumae noted that CIC had embarked on a major awareness drive on the CBB pest incursion in Eastern Highlands. The effort is being led by executives of the coffee industry.

“We’re yet to get financial support to fight CBB but we decided to take this course to get support from farmers,” Tumae said.

He told farmers at Warabung village, Daulo district that they must know the nature of the threat “because coffee is the lifeline here unlike other provinces with gold, copper, oil and gas”.

“If the pest is in your garden, we need your help when our officers come to work with you. There are measures CIC inspectors will take including full pruning of coffee trees depending on the nature of damage.

“They will sleep with you so you must house them and together we can eliminate this CBB pest which we can.”

At Mando Valley and Asaro station in Asaro district, the farmers were advised on how to look after their coffee gardens to avoid the pest.

The CIC inspectors also explained to the farmers how the pest could destroy the cherry beans.

Dr Reuben Sengere who is in charge of logistics for the CBB operation, said: “You and the CBB pest will be fighting for the same bean. A 17 kilogram cherry bean will end up producing only one kg parchment coffee.”

The awareness which started last Wednesday at Mangiro village road junction in Chuave district of Chimbu, moved across the Highlands Highway to Kassam Pass on the border with Morobe.

Last Friday and Saturday, the team talked to farmers and general public in the Kainantu area towards Kassam Pass.

“These infected gardens are in Banz in Jiwaka and Asaro and Goroka districts in Eastern Highlands,” Sengere said.

