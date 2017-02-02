Funding delays airport work

CIVIL Aviation Minister Davies Steven told parliament on Tuesday that lack of funding caused delay on completing extension work on the Vanimo Airport, West Sepik.

He was responding to West Sepik Governor Amkat Mai who asked when funding for the Vanimo and Tadji airports would be available.

Mai said the old Tadji Airport needed maintenance while a lot more work was required for the Vanimo Airport.

He said the parking bay of the Vanimo Airport, a 500 metres extension to the eastern end of the runway and its terminal, were yet to be completed.

“Vanimo Airport also need lights for night landing,” Mai said.

Steven assured Mai that when funding became available Vanimo airport extension work would be completed as planned.

“We would like to see Vanimo airport completed this year,” he said.

“Under the programmes we are rolling out in Civil Aviation Development Investment Programme, Vanimo is one of those projects that are underway.

“There has been some delay in implementation of this particular project in Vanimo. It is a funding issue.

“I too have been assured that funding for Vanimo would reach us, the cheques are being printed unfortunately that was not the case.”

Steven said he was surprised that Tadji was not among the 22 certified airports and would look into this matter.

He also said that discussions on who does important public infrastructure like airport extensions have to be debated.

“The lesson we have learnt from our past contractors is that, even though they have been paid or were assured of complete payments they usually pack up and leave whenever problems arise. A case in Vanimo was a K46 million payment. The contractor left the job and gave the explanation that is was because of the delay in payments,” Steven said.

“In some instances where we have contractors from abroad, long term partners who have contracts with the aviation sector when faced with similar circumstances they continue to work on the projects using their own resources without any demands.”

