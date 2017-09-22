Funding delays relief for Western flood casualties

By Moya Iowa

THE Western provincial disaster office has not released any money to assess the extent of flooding in North Fly district and people affected are not receiving any assistance at the moment, a health officer says.

North Fly District health manager John Lari said that initial assessments of the flood and affected areas have not been made yet despite reports of flooding over the past few months.

Lari said floodwaters had not receded and that raised concerns regarding health and sanitation.

Other concerns included food shortages.

“Most villagers get water from wells but the flooding has contaminated those,” he said.

Lari said pit toilets were also submerged and that raised the risk of a cholera and typhoid outbreak.

He said the provincial administration and health authority were aware of the situation and were trying to assist but without funds, the only strategy to stop infection was to get people to boil water before drinking, sleeping under mosquito nets and to avoid washing in flood waters.

