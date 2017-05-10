Funding may delay troop deployment, says Baki

By HELEN TARAWA

POLICE Commissioner Gari Baki says funding issues may delay the deployment of forces for the 2017 national elections.

Responding to questions on the election operations, Baki said they may back track due to funding issues but that was not an excuse.

“We are on track but we might just reschedule on the deployment date due to funding issues but we will still get our people on the ground,” he said.

Baki, who is also the commander of the joint security task force for Apec 2018, said there was enough manpower to deploy for the elections.

“We’ve been doing consultation all throughout the partnership arrangements and AFP is assisting the RPNGC in a similar way as the Australian Defence Force is assisting PNG Defence Force so we are well ahead.

“We’ve had the PM making announcements on the extension of some of the meetings that are going to be held outside the Apec working group’s meetings, outside Port Moresby.

“That’s an additional responsibility that both RPNGC and PNGDF will look at the security arrangements in those provinces that have been identified.

“We will have normal police operations going. There will be a core group of people identified, trained specifically for Apec.”

He said earlier this week six motorcyclists were being trained with additional personnel as well as close protection officers. “We are moving into our specialist operations people to be trained as well so in total I’m looking at least about 2000 entirely for Apec.”

Like this: Like Loading...