Funding not the way to solve Hela’s issues

SUSTAINABLE long term strategies are needed for good planning and effective financial management of the K11m emergency funding for security forces call-out in Hela province.

All current MPs, departmental heads and stakeholders involved must have a roundtable discussion on best options available to manage the emergency funds for the special operations.

We need better strategies as there is a bad precedence been set from past state of emergencies (SoE).

For example, the two previous SoE in Southern Highlands and Hela have not produced any good results.

Recommendations made have been not been implemented despite the expenditure of millions of kina of public funds.

One of the main reasons could be lack of better strategies for emergency operations so as a result the objectives of SoE were not achieved.

The provincial administration should develop a buy-back gun plan in Hela which can be implemented with the aid of community leaders and stakeholders.

Using security personnel and force alone commanding people to surrender and give guns to police and responsible authorities could be seen as threats and most would be reluctant or do so.

The current strategy needs to be relooked at so a win-win approach would be way forward.

Some of the K11m must be budgeted to buy guns from the owners.

The community and the individuals who have guns would see such approach as beneficial to both parties.

As well, the emergency funds would be worth spending if the state buys a reasonable number of weapons.

That can be enhanced by a effective network involving community leaders, educated people and councillors of respective communities.

The Hela Provincial Government and responsible authorities should ensure the timely availability of resources and guarantee the safety and protect identity of those community leaders aiding security personnel in identifying people in possession of any form of weapons.

It is a shame to hear that the K11m of taxpayers money has been diverted to one region to solve problems caused by lawlessness and crime.

Our Hela leaders (MPs) and the National Government are equally responsible for the chaos in Hela.

The funding made available by the O’Neill Government is not the solution to all troubles happening in Hela. There are more important things that provincial leaders and the National Government needs to do to right those wrongs.

Hela MPs must put their differences aside, clean up their own backyard and must unite for one common goal – the growth and prosperity of Hela.

We also need to review the 2009 BSA and LBBSA Agreements in Kokopo.

Finally, the National Government must meet its commitment and promises for payments of MoA and IDGs funds to landowners and major infrastructure projects for Hela.

HPG Insider

Hela

