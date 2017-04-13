Funding to revive cocoa industry in district

A COOPERATIVE society in Finschhafen, Morobe received K21,000 from the provincial government last Saturday.

Morobe Governor Kelly Naru had made a commitment to assist the Lasitiwa Cooperative Society in the Simban Parish of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of PNG during the church’s synod last year.

The money was drawn from the provincial service improvement programme to support rural communities through the cooperative society to promote economic empowerment.

“We funded this cooperative society from Finschhafen for its cocoa trees as we had witnessed last year that there was a lot of work to be done. The cocoa trees are covered by shrubs so the formation of the society was to encourage people to engage in cocoa to revive it and this is their first funding,” Naru said.

He said the assistance was part of the Government’s rural SME support initiative and agriculture empowerment concept that has been driven throughout the province.

“We have given our attention to our tree crops, coffee and cocoa.”

Naru said all cocoa farmers in the province would have to take a leaf out of the standards set by Lower Watut cocoa farmers.

The Lower Watut farmers had set a standard as it their cocoa was ranked number five in the world in terms of quality.

