Funding shortage affects prison

By VICKY BAUNKE

FUNDING is one of the major problems contributing to overcrowding and other financial constraints that affecting the operation of the Buimo CIS in Lae and other prisons in the country, Buimo CIS commander Supt Felix Namane says.

“The Buimo Prison in Lae is the second largest prison in the country. But comparing the holding capacity, we are currently accommodating 833 as of today (Monday) which is more than our holding capacity of 400,” Namane said.

“Currently we receive funding from the Government and the increasing number of prisoners everyday leads to overcrowding. Other contributing factors like slow court decisions build up frustration.

“The main concern here is food rations which take up most of the budget leaving other areas like maintenance and infrastructure costs unaddressed because of the funding shortage.”

Namane said CIS was not only a place where law breakers were kept to serve their time but also to prepare good citizens by arranging rehabilitation programmes for the prisoners.

“I am appealing to the Morobe government to assist us in sharing the costs to improve our services in the province and to work together to solve the issue of overcrowding and reoffending,” he said.

Namane’s called on the people of Morobe to refrain from committing crimes and to resolve issues at the community level which would prevent people from going to prision.

He said people should concentrate on living sustainable lives and avoiding committing crimes.

