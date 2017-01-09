Funding woes for border police

POLICE border divisional commander Assistant Commissioner Donald Yamasombi recently said that there was no funding to conduct Christmas-New Year operations along the PNG-Indonesian border to arrest and charge poachers.

Yamasombi said that he had put up an operation plan but did not get financial support.

He said that when commenting on PNGDF soldiers imposing punishment on the 18 Indonesian poachers arrested for illegal entry in the Western.

Yamasombi said that police officers have the power to arrest and charge poachers for breaching the Immigration Act which attracted lengthy jail terms.

“But since that there is no police officer, the soldiers have to do what they have to do to discourage poachers from such illegal activities,” he said. He said that transnational crime at the border was a concern.

“When there are movements of people then there are chances of illegal international trading to take places. Such illegal activities also threaten the sovereignty of the nation.”

Yamasombi said that there was no police presence along the 800kms border from Wutung in West Sepik to Bula in the Western.

Morehead station manager Maninanzang Gantau said that PNG soldiers had arrested the 18 poachers for illegal entry along the PNG–Indonesian border.

Gantau said the soldiers had intercepted these poachers on a dinghy when they were sneaking into the PNG side on a small river that linked to the Torassi River last week.

“They were supposed to be charged and detained by police but there are no police officers at Weam so the soldiers have decided to punish them by making them cut grass and other forms of general cleaning.”

