Funding woes hit Oro karate

TEAM Oro karate instructor sensei Kevin Duna is hard-hit with financial constraints for his fighters to attend the PNG Games in Kimbe, West New Britain, in March.

Sensei Duna threatened to withdraw karate from the Team Oro contingent if appropriate funding was not secured in time.

He raised his frustration and anger on Facebook recently.

“This is sad, we are all looking forward to the Games but funding and how to secure it is a big problem to us,” Duna posted.

“Not even potential sponsors are responding to our calls for help. We hope a good Samaritan steps up to bail us out.”

Like this: Like Loading...