Funding, work puts games out

DUE to funding short-falls affecting the payment of workers’ salaries and the running of venues such as Rita Flynn Netball complex as reported in media, the Private Companies Netball Competition has had to play its first games, since returning from the Christmas/New Year break, on the outdoor courts.

The PCNC which has held its matches in the new indoor netball stadium went “back to basics” as teams representing various businesses in Port Moresby got into the swing of things as they battled it out in their respective divisions last Sunday.

PCNC president Kori Toua-Navuru said: “I sincerely apologise on behalf of my executive committee for the inconvenience, but trust you will all understand and co-operate for now while the executives consults with the venue managers.”

However in the interim, Toua-Navuru and her executive informed teams that the venue management at Rita Flynn Courts had allowed them to use the outdoor courts on Sundays until further notice.

“We all hope to move back into the indoor courts by February,” Toua-Navuru said.

She thanked National Sports Trust Limited chief executive David Aua and Trevor Ire of the PNG Sports Foundation for their help.

Toua-Navuru said the outdoor courts would also not be available for training as groundsmen are work on the facility but she advised affected teams to make arrangements to train else where until the situation returned to normal.

