Funds for drugs not enough

By REBECCA KUKU

AT least three doctors from the Department of Health said yesterday that K500,000 was not enough to supply medical drugs in the country for six months.

The doctors, who spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of losing their jobs, made the statement after Health Secretary Pascoe Kase said that he had the authority to use about K500,000 to purchase medicines while waiting for the tender process to appoint a contractor to supply medicines throughout the country.

Kase said that there was no shortage of medicine in the country and that hospital chief executive officers, officers in-charge, pharmacists, and other responsible staff should inform the Health Department two weeks in advance if their supplies were running low so that new supplies could be sent.

Kase also said that hospitals must manage whatever medicines they have available.

However, the three doctors said that the K500,000 that the secretary had authority to use to purchase medicines while waiting for the tender process would not be enough to cater for the supply of medicines in the next five to six months until the tendering process would take place.

“For example, Salbutamol which is an asthma drug, costs about US$150 (K447) for one, and you have to supply the whole nation, not just the urban areas but the rural areas too, plus all the other medicines.”

“That K500,000 is not enough,” the sources said.

Another source said that medicine was something one could not manage.

“We can’t tell how many sick people are going to come in a day.

“When the secretary tells us to manage the medicines, what is he saying? Should we have a limit placed on how many patients we can treat in a day? Because that is the only way we can manage medicines.”

The doctors said that the secretary should stop underplaying the issue, as people’s lives were on the line.

“Election is around the corner and hospitals must to be better equipped and have a surplus of medicine supply.

“Election periods are always peak periods where we see and treat a lot of patients.”

The source said that Kase must also consider the people in the rural areas.

“If we are facing issues in the city then it’s three times worse in the rural areas.”

Aid posts and clinics in Gulf, Western and Milne Bay are turning away patients as they have run out of medicines, sources from the provincial hospitals have revealed.

