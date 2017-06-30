Funds for election workers queried

By HELEN TARAWA

FUNDS allegedly paid into the account of a Southern Highlands election official are being investigated.

Finance Secretary Dr Ken Ngangan told The National that the money intended for temporary election workers was paid into the private bank account because the 2017 provincial election operating account was frozen due to court action.

Ngangan said the Finance Department became aware of the situation on Tuesday that the Electoral Commission had paid funds intended for temporary election workers.

“The Department of Finance understands that those funds paid into the private account are now frozen due to court action,” he said.

“The bank has frozen the account and the funds remain intact pending investigations and court outcomes.

“These funds will be recouped fully by the Department of Finance once the investigation and court process is complete.”

Ngangan said this was not a process that his department approved.

He said the department had put in a cashless system.

He said the department had instructed the Electoral Commission not to make payments to provincial election managers’ private accounts.

Ngangan said the Finance Department welcomed the oversight of civil society in election funding matters and assured the public that the matter was fully addressed and that systems and processes put in place would minimise the abuse of public funds.

Meanwhile, Ngangan said all NCD election workers had been paid their allowances and there were no longer any issues with allowances.

