Funds transfer raises concern

By NICHOLAS SIREO

SPEAKER of Parliament and Finschhafen MP Theo Zurenuoc has been accused of diverting about K800,000 of school project funds to personal accounts of ward councillors in the district.

However, Zurenuoc said the district funds were allocated to local level government ward projects and because wards did not have accounts, he put the money into councillors’ accounts (K10,000 each). A candidate for Finschhafen, Nakas Taningkepe, claimed: “K10,000 was paid directly into the personal accounts of 77 ward councillors in the district. Payment of public funds into personal accounts is against the Public Finance Management Act.”

Taningkepe said the funds were supposed to be paid directly to each elementary school account.

He said such practices led to “inducing and influencing of village councillors”.

Zurenuoc explained: “These funds were allocated to the district under the district services improvement programme (DSIP).

The DDA board met and decided for these funds to be allocated for LLG Ward projects.”

Zurenuoc said payments were made to the 77 ward councillors to strengthen government delivery mechanism to the grassroots level following a decision by the DDA board.

“We are trying to cut down on administrative abuse at the LLG level and to impact the wards directly in terms of basic tangible projects to reflect the funds provided to the district from the national government,” he said.

“It is an administrative decision because the DDA board was advised that all the wards did not have ward development accounts, so the payment was made to each councillor’s account.”

Zurenuoc said the DDA board would ensure that funds were not abused by the councillors as they would be held accountable.

“Ward councilors would be required to deliver projects under a strict guideline and at the same time organise opening of new Ward accounts,” he said.

Taningkepe said the audit unit and police should investigate.

