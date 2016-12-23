Funds for wages a priority: Dept

By CLIFFORD FAIPARIK

FINANCE Secretary Dr Ken Ngangan says allocating funds for public service salaries takes precedence over provincial and district service improvement programmes.

Ngangan was responding to comments by Opposition Leader Don Polye that the cash-strapped Government had diverted DSIP funds from the 21 Opposition MPs this week to pay public servants their final salaries for the year. “In terms of priority, public servants get priority. When funds are recalled and rearranged they are done in one basket. There is no separate basket for DSIP/DSIP.”

Ngangan said half of the DSIP and PSIP funds remaining would be received this week and the balance next week. No one (Open MPs and governors) should expect full balance to be paid this week. This is all part of the overall cash flow management.”

Ngangan also said a lot of government ministers and MPs had not received the last lots of DSIP/PSIP yet.

“It was not just the Opposition MPs.”

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader Don Polye said he had evidence from officers in the Finance, Treasury and National Planning departments that the Prime Minister Peter O’Neill had issued a directive to withdraw the balance of DSIP and other development funds budgeted for the Opposition MPs to pay public servants.

“That information is a concern to the Opposition and the people of this country. Firstly public servants are not getting paid this fortnight to celebrate Christmas. Secondly, the rural people in the Oppositions MPs’ electorates will be affected because funds for developments have been withdrawn to pay the public servants. This is discrimination.”

Polye said O’Neill had to be blamed for the nation’s cash flow situation as his bad decisions caused it.

Deputy Opposition Leader Sam Basil also said Opposition MPs had been hit hard by the decision of the Government this week to divert funds.

