Future of New Ireland safe, says Sir Julius

NEW Ireland Governor Sir Julius Chan has assured his people that the future of the province was bright under his leadership.

Speaking to supporters at Lamou village in West Coast Namatanai on Thursday, Sir Julius urged the people to have confidence in him because of his experience in politics spanning 50 years with a track record of establishing financial institutions in the country.

“I am here not to bad mouth someone else,” Sir Julius said.

“I am not here to play petty politics. I am here to tell you about our vision which is much bigger than cheap talk.

“We are in serious business and there’s so much to do than use this platform to talk bad of others, make cheap talk and empty promises.

“Judge me by my deeds. Judge me by what I have done for you in the last nine years since I became your governor in 2007.

“I am defined by what I have promised and delivered for you. You have all seen, felt and benefited from the policies I have implemented.”

Sir Julius told the people that since taking office in 2007, he planted a tree of development called the Malagan Declaration and Malagan Declaration Forward which clearly spelt out the way forward for New Ireland.

He said the “Malagan tree” has many branches and has borne many sweet fruits.

He said some of these included the free and subsidised education, delivery beds for mothers, solar power lighting of streets and houses, shelter during rain through the roof over heads programme, the old and disabled pension, wheel chairs, crutches, walking sticks, re-opening of aid posts and health clinics, upgrade and sealing of roads, among others.

“I don’t want this tree of development cut down by those who have no vision beyond my time,” he said.

“Don’t be fooled by those who come to pollute your minds and make promises they know they won’t deliver and implement.

They have absolutely no idea how difficult it is to run a government.”

