Fuzzy Wuzzy 9s on, honouring Kokoda campaign

THE Fuzzy Wuzzy Nines Rugby League to commemorate the 75th Kokoda World War II campaign will be played between July 23 and 27 at the National Football Stadium oval 2.

It will see K20,000 and Kokoda WWII Cup out for grabs. Registration is at K750 per team on a first-come first-served basis” chairman Mathias Jack said.

“This has attracted 24 teams, with registrations still open” Jack said.

“The Tourism Promotion Authority is the major sponsor of the tournament and allocated K100,000 for a corporate dinner on Saturday, an endurance marathon of 96km on Sept 14- 15 and cultural events planned for this month or next month.

“This is the biggest set of activities that the steering committee is staging to commemorate the fallen ones, soldiers and PIB carriers Oro,” PRL deputy chairman Lofena said. “We have forgotten these war heroes for 74 years and dwelled on the Remembrance Day and ANZAC Day which are national events in the country. “The steering committee is also negotiating with Eda Ranu and PNG Power to support the event.

“This will also witness current Papua New Guinea Hunters Bland Abavu, former PNG Kumuls Josiah Abavu and Adam Korave to be involved in a standalone programme during the official opening.”

Lofena said another player that has created history for the Koiaris is PNG Kumul Kato Ottio, who is playing for Canberra Raiders feeder club Mounties in the New South Wales Toyota Cup.

“These players have set the benchmark for the Koiaris which the Eda Ranu Dobo Warriors – Koiari people’s pride.

“This is significant as four teams from Koiari LLG, invitational teams from Central, Gulf and Port Moresby Rugby League pioneer clubs Magani, Kone Tigers, Paga Panthers, Hanuabada Hawks and DCA Bulldogs, also Pom West, Defence, Royals and Tarangau to confirm their affiliation by this week.

“These will also include endurance marathon from Oro Kokoda to Central Kokoda which is about 96km.”

