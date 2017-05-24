G-G welcomes Chinese ambassador

By Muhuyupe Soranzi

NEW Chinese Ambassador to PNG Bing Xue was welcomed to the country by Governor-General Bob Dadae yesterday at the Government House in Port Moresby.

Xue, who was accompanied by his wife Jun Zhao, presented his letter of credence to Dadae from Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Dadae said that the diplomatic relations between the two countries started about 41 years ago and continued to expanding in cooperation.

“In this connection, PNG highly values China’s various development and technical assistance initiatives and programmes over the years which have contributed to PNG’s national development,” he said.

Dadae said the diplomatic relations was growing steadily in recent years through the exchange of high-level visits between the two countries.

“In 2016, there were two high-level visits by Chinese dignitaries to PNG and also PNG Prime Minister Peter O’Neill made a visit to China in early July to commemorate the 40 years of diplomatic ties between our two countries,” he said.

“With the visits of leaders and officials of both countries increasing, the bilateral ties continue to remain friendly and is steadily increasing.”

Dadae said there were many other cooperative arrangements that were being considered by both countries given China’s vibrant economic growth.

He assured support and assistance to Xue from the government of PNG.

