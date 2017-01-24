Gahuna finally gets it

By JACK AMI

A CHANGE of attitude and improved discipline has ensured 23-year-old Gahuna Silas’ inclusion in the SP Papua New Guinea Hunters squad for the 2017 Queensland Rugby League Intrust Super Cup season.

The mixed Morobe (Buhalu village) and Motu Koita (Baruni) man learned a valuable lesson after he was recalled from six-week suspension last season for disciplinary reasons.

“The suspension forced me to change my attitude and work on being a better teammate and player. It forced me to discipline myself,” Silas said.

“The time off made me realise that I was wasting my chance at the Hunters.

“I’m happy I went through that. I learned the hard way not to take things for granted. Not getting a game last year was hard but I stayed focused.”

“I’m just happy to be coached by Michael (Marum) and for giving me a second chance and having confidence in me,” the 165cm utility said on Sunday at the National Football Stadium.

“Michael is a humble and honest person. He doesn’t beat around, he’s very straight and has always talked about discipline since I joined the Hunters last year.

Silas, who eanred a reputation as livewire on the field with a feisty character, quickly learned that he would not have it a

“Everything doesn’t come easy, you have to work hard to earn a spot.

“Like in school, you have to pass the exams to advance to the next level. It’s the same you train hard to earn it, earn what you want.

“We’re just getting ready for the new season and we can’t wait to get out on the field and play.

Silas said the Hunters club was like a family and Marum his and assistant Nigel Hukula as well as trainers Solomon Kuluniasi were great mentors and guides.

He said being part of a team and having one goal was what kept the players’ feet on the ground.

But he had taken it for granted and Marum, who has always been a stickler for discipline did not hesitate to crack the whip.

“My encouragement to young and upcoming players is to start doing the small things right, train hard, eat right and stay fit and be positive about what you do. I learned my lesson.”

Marum said that he had time for Silas as he was one of the fittest players in the Hunters camp but ability alone was only part of the package.

He said Silas had to understand that the team always comes first.

