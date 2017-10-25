Gallery manager happy with move to restore carving

Caretaker manager of the National Museum and Art Gallery Alois Kuaso has welcomed the decision to restore cultural decorations that were removed from the Parliament House.

Kuaso said the museum had taken up the case in court against the former speaker because it believed that the Parliament was a national cultural property of the people.

“The court has established that the National Parliament is indeed a national cultural property and as such is subjected to the provisions of the National Cultural Property Act,” he said.

“The court has therefore ordered the return, repair and replacement of the decorations that were destroyed and removed from Parliament.”

Kuaso said they were humbled by the decision made by Speaker of Parliament Job Pomat.

He said he was not sure how much it would cost to return, repair and replace the carvings.

“I’m not sure how much it’s going to cost but the costs will be met by the National Government,” he said.

As part of the reformist agenda of the previous speaker to modernise the Parliament and to purge it from perceived evil connections, the artistic decorations from all over Papua New Guinea that adorned the Parliament House were removed.

Grand Chief Sir Michael Somare and the former director of the National Museum and Art Gallery, Dr Andrew Moutu, challenged the actions of the speaker in court and in May 2016, the court ruled in their favour. Sir Michael said yesterday that Pomat had made a good decision to honour and comply with the decision of the National Court.

“However, it must be made clear that the decision of the National Court does not mean aspects of the reformist project initiated by the speaker will become part of the restoration work,” he said.

