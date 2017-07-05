Gamato: The 2017 general election is not a ‘failed election’

By MALUM NALU

THE 2017 general election is not a “failed election” as made out to be by critics, says Electoral Commissioner Patilias Gamato.

He said yesterday that only he could make such a determination and as far as he was concerned, the general election has progressed well.

He said if less than 50% of the eligible voters in an electorate were able to cast their ballot, it could qualify as a failed election.

“Secondly, if there’s gross violence within a province, disrupting the electoral process, then you can claim that to be a failed election,” he told a press conference in Port Moresby.

“Up to now, I’ve not seen any reports of gross violence, and people have gone to cast their votes.

“In NCD, for instance and Lae, 80 to 90 per cent of people have cast their votes.

“So, therefore, at this stage, I cannot claim elections in all electorates to be failed.”

Gamato, who has been criticised by various quarters over some of the issues encountered in the past few days, said there has been a lot of negative comments on social media about the election, and of the commission.

He welcomed the scrutiny, describing it as part of the democratic process.

“However, defamatory, disrespectful, libelous, threatening, harassing, abusive and hateful language is not good,” he said.

‘This does not represent mature debate and will not be tolerated.”

Gamato said the elections had been a challenge and that the commission had operated independently, guided by the interests of the people.

He said they had accommodated valid concerns and were mindful of the budget they had been allocated.

“The commission must also operate within the same constraints that affect public offices across the country. The Government has given us a budget that we must remain within.

“We requested higher allocation of funds than that which was provided, but we must work within our financial limits.

“Similarly, the logistics challenges we all face are complex, and my office is achieving what it can within these challenges.”

He said the commission would face the challenges ahead, especially when counting would begin and the results announced.

Gamato urged all parties to be patient.

Like this: Like Loading...