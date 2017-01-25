Gamato: 49 forms submitted

THE Morobe provincial electoral office has received bio-data for candidates living in Lae who will contest seats in their home provinces.

Provincial electoral manager Simon Soheke said 49 people had lodged their Form 29 at the Lae office to be forwarded to the Electoral Commission headquarters.

Manus, New Ireland, East and West New Britain have one candidate each, Madang had four, East Sepik five, Sandaun two, Northern three, Goilala one, 10 each for Eastern Highlands and Simbu, one for Western Highlands, Jiwaka four and Southern Highlands one.

Soheke said the deadline had been extended to Feb 28.

Like this: Like Loading...