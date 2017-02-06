Gamato to announce election progress

PRIME Minister Peter O’Neill says Electoral Commissioner Patilias Gamato will be tasked to inform the public and candidates about the dates of issuing of writs and other important issues.

O’Neill told parliament on Friday that he had no knowledge where the ballot papers for the general elections would be distributed.

He was responding to Chuave MP Wera Mori who asked where the ballot papers would be packed and distributed.

Mori said: “Is it true ballot papers would be packed in Port Moresby and sent to the electorates for distributions, unlike in the past where ballot papers were sent to the electorates and packed in front of everyone so everyone knew how many ballot papers were distributed to each ward based on the population of each ward?”

O’Neill said: “I have absolutely no idea as to how the distribution of the ballot papers will take place, that’s the decision the Electoral Commissioner makes but I will get him to make a public announcement detailing the issues, including the date of the issue of writs.

“I will get officials to get him to go public on these issues that many of the public and candidates have been asking for us to get clarity on.

“I’m told that the common rolls will be displayed in the districts towards the end of this month and early March so that the public has visibility of the rolls so that we can object to it before the issue of writs.”

