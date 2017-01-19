Gamato calls on people to behave during polls

By MALUM NALU

ELECTORAL Commissioner Patilias Gamato has urged the people to be on their best behaviour during the general election because international observers will be scrutinising proceedings.

He told The National the commission had received expressions of interest from international and regional observers.

Gamato said there would also be local observers.

“We are part of the international community and traditionally, the Commonwealth Secretariat has always been invited to come and observe the election,” he said.

“We will continue to invite the Commonwealth Secretariat to come and conduct observations.”

Gamato said he had also received interest from the European Union, South Pacific Forum and Melanesian Spearhead Group.

He said local observers would be from institutions such as the University of PNG, University of Goroka and Divine Word University.

Gamato said Transparency International PNG, National Research Institute and the Ombudsman Commission would also take part.

The Australian National University will also be involved as an observer.

“The good thing about these observers is that they raise a lot of issues. As you know, the electoral process is a democratic process and we alone cannot run elections,” Gamato said.

“We need support from other partners to come and observe the elections, and identify key issues and challenges.

“When these observers get involved, they recommend to us what areas to improve on.”

Like this: Like Loading...