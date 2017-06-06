Gamato to decide on ruling

By CHARLES MOI

Electoral Commissioner Patilias Gamato has not been made aware of a recent court decision which declared a candidate for the Kerowagi Open bankrupt.

This follows a National court decision on Thursday which declared candidate Bari Palma insolvent.

A a spokesperson from the Electoral Commission told The National yesterday that Gamato would await advise from his officials regarding the court’s ruling to make a decision on Palma’s eligibility to run for public office. Palma failed to pay K275,119 in an election petition court case he lost in 2013 and was declared “insolvent” by the court after a trial.

The National Court in Waigani found that Palma, who is contesting the Kerowagi Open seat in Chimbu, had failed to pay taxed-costs in an unsuccessful election petition he filed against Kerowagi MP Camillus Dangima after the 2012 general election.

Justice Derek Hartshorn ordered that:

A general meeting of creditors be held at 9.30am on June 14 to elect a trustee;

Palma will on June 30 at 9.30am be at the office of the Registrar of the National Court in Waigani to deliver to the trustee acting in respect of his estate a full and verified statement on oath which include his debts and other liabilities; and,

Palma shall pay Dangima costs and incidentals to meet his engagements.

Palma had challenged Dangima’s victory in the 2012 election. On Nov 13, 2013, the National Court dismissed Palma’s election petition and ordered him to pay costs incurred by the electoral commission and Dangima. Palma was ordered to pay K275,119 to Dangima for costs incurred to defend the election petition. When he failed to do that, Dangima’s lawyer Martin Kombri from Kombri and Associates filed a creditors petition against Palma last year.

