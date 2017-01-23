Gamato defends overseas printing job

ELECTORAL Commissioner Patilias Gamato says it is not the first time to print election ballot papers overseas.

Gamato said the ballot papers for the first Autonomous Bougainville Government elections in 2005 were printed in Melbourne, Australia.

Gamato said the Indonesian printing company picked was cheaper and more trustworthy than printing companies in PNG.

The general election ballot papers will include confidential security features.

“The Pura Group in Semarang city, Central Java, is three times bigger than the PNG Government Printers,” he said.

“They have their own paper mill and they process their own raw timber to produce paper.

“So they manufacture their own paper.”

Gamato said there was nothing sinister about the decision as it was based on the cost factor.

“There is nothing stopping me from printing overseas,” he said.

“In fact, Finance Secretary Dr Ken Ngangan had given me the approval.

“The results of an evaluation of PNG facilities showed that they lacked security, machine capacity, print technology, quality control and above all, exorbitant high product costs of printing the ballot papers.

“We further found that PNG-based printers do not have business conduct policy about their companies and employee integrity, conflict of interest and duties, incidences of inside information, gifts and entertainment, and absence of audit process of management and production.”

Gamato said doing business with their traditional service providers – Government Printers had become so expensive.

“In the 2012 general election, they printed ballot papers with security features for K9 million,” he said.

“Now they have quoted us K23 million.

“So we are now printing the papers in Indonesia and the cost is now down to K6.6 million which includes transportation to Port Moresby.”

