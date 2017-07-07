Gamato happy with progress in East New Britain

PAPUA New Guinea Electoral Commissioner Patilias Gamato has commended the administrative leadership in East New Britain that enabled the elections there to progress well so far.

He was in the province over the past two days and met with election manager Joap Voivoi to see polling and preparations for counting.

Gamato thanked the provincial election steering committee under the leadership of Wilson Matava, police and other stakeholders for ensuring polling went well despite hiccups in the electoral roll.

That problem, however, was not restricted to East New Britain. It was nationwide.

“I have got advice that polling is finished and counting in East New Britain should begin on Sunday and I am happy with this progress and is a good start,” Gamato said.

He said counting in other provinces would begin on Monday.

Gamato said though it was his first term as the electoral commissioner, he thought the elections were good because a lot of provinces had polled and nearly completed without much violence and intimidation, especially in the Highlands.

“There are pocket areas with such incidences, but most places in the Highlands electorates have been peaceful, with Southern, Momase and NGI quiet and that is a good indication,” Gamato said.

“I cannot find any grounds at this stage which is too premature to fail any election. The decision to fail the election belongs to the electoral commissioner but at this stage, I cannot find any grounds until the electoral process is finish.”

Gamato encouraged all provinces to work towards the deadline of the return of writs on July 24.

He said any delay after that would be regarded as failed election and only the head of state could extend that with a good reason.

Like this: Like Loading...