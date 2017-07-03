Gamato issues update

By MALUM NALU

ELECTORAL Commissioner Patilias Gamato says several provinces have completed polling and are ready to count despite all the negative publicity and comments about the general election.

Updating the elections around the country, Gamato said: “While there is a lot of negative publicity and comments about the elections by certain leaders and individuals, especially polling and the rolls, a lot of provinces have completed polling and are ready to count.

“This (general) election has its own challenges but we are managing those challenges.

“The key issues are the electoral roll, appointment of returning officers and changes of poll officials, bad weather, delays to insert polling teams and the extraction of polling teams.”

According to Gamato:

Polling in Hela was progressing well, with counting to have started yesterday;

Polling started in Southern Highlands on Saturday and continued yesterday;

Enga goes to the polls tomorrow;

Western Highlands goes to polls tomorrow;

Jiwaka goes to polls tomorrow;

Polling in Eastern Highlands is complete except for issues of the electoral roll in Goroka, with counting to start on Thursday;

Polling in most parts of Morobe is complete while others are progressing;

Polling was progressing well in Madang;

Polling was progressing well in East Sepik;

Polling was progressing well in West Sepik;

Manus had completed its poll except a ward that refused to poll because of the rolls. Gamato has approved this ward to poll today;

Polling was progressing as scheduled in New Ireland;

East New Britain polling was progressing as scheduled and would be completed early this week, with polling to start on Friday in Kokopo;

Polling in West New Britain was progressing as scheduled;

Polling in Bougainville was progressing well;

Polling in National Capital District was completed on Saturday with counting to start tomorrow;

Polling in Central was progressing well with no major incidents reported;

Bad weather was slowing progress of polling in Milne Bay. Alotau was expected to complete polling by Thursday. Kiriwina-Goodenough started on June 26 and was expected to be completed by July 7 when counting would begin. Samarai-Murua started on June 26 but delayed due to bad weather and may require an extension;

Northern was progressing well;

Gulf was progressing well; and,

Western was progressing well.

