Gamato needs to address restrictions

IN reference to Common Roll update, it has been found that there is a restriction among eligible voters of Lamari LLG.

This means that most eligible voters are excluded from the common roll updates.

Constitutional law implies that every person has the right to vote regardless of disability status.

The common roll update teams doing updates of names in Habina Ward 22 of Lamari LLG, mentioned that they are strictly restricted in updating names of about 50 per cent to be considered as eligible voters.

The boys’ team finds it difficult to update all names and feels that most eligible voters will not cast their votes next year.

Some faithful updaters said that a similar thing is happening throughout Lamari LLG.

I, as an intending candidate and based on gender equality, now raise this concern to authority to check the electoral commissioner of Goroka to check and monitor the Obura-Wonenara district Common Roll update coordinator.

The coordinator should be an indigenous from the area.

Therefore, I am calling on Patilas Gamato, the Electoral Commissioner, to check with them as soon as possible to fast-track the problem of the restriction.

Concerned intending candidate

Goroka

