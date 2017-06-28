Gamato refuses calls to resign over election hiccups

By MALUM NALU

ELECTORAL Commissioner Patilias Gamato has rejected calls that he apologise or resign because of the deferral of polling in Port Moresby yesterday, and the hiccups faced in other parts of the country.

He said this after dramatic events in the National Capital District yesterday, in which the one-day polling was deferred to Friday, and polling incidents in other provinces.

“I do not think I should apologise, simply because polling is over two weeks,” Gamato said.

“If there are difficulties, for example weather conditions preventing us from polling, then we will move it to another date.”

He said he would not resign from office despite the call by some candidates.

“No, I do not think I will resign,” Gamato said.

He maintained that the commission was well prepared for polling.

“We are ready,” Gamato said.

“In fact, polling across the country is happening. NCD is a one-off case, so I made that decision.”

Gamato said the deferral was caused by “polling officers not taking up their posts”.

He said the commission was not broke, with “more than K78 million” available in its trust account to pay allowances.

