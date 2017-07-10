Gamato slams candidates for gate-crashing press briefings

Electoral Commissioner Patilias Gamato is fed up with National Capital District candidates budging in uninvited into his office and disturbing his daily press briefings.

He said that on Friday after incidents over the last two weeks in which candidates, knowing a press briefing was being held, budged in uninvited to air their grievances.

Electoral Commission staff and journalists have voiced concern about the serious security threat it posed.

“This is a press conference for the electoral commissioner to address the media and the public,” Gamato said.

“I don’t expect them (NCD candidates) to come, but as you know, they just budge in and interfere with the press conference.

“It’s not right, it’s not correct.

“If they want to have a separate meeting to present petitions, they should organise it separately.

“This is a constitutional office.

“I hope that they can start changing their attitude.

“They are leaders in their own right so they must start respecting the laws and independence of this office.”

Scrutineers disruptive – see pages 3 and 5

Like this: Like Loading...