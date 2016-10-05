gambling myth

SO much for our Christian country and the prime minister’s bold decision to stop the development of a casino in Port Moresby halfway three years ago. Why has he not stopped pokies? They serve the same purpose. In the Port Moresby city area alone, there are at least 200 pokies clubs – they have mushroomed over the last two years. Every suburb has at least four, whether they are licensed is another matter. Every block in industrial areas like Gordon has three or four. Can we assume you can gamble but not in the open?

Annette Saria, Port Moresby