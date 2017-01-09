Game fishing a lure

Manus Governor Charlie Benjaim has appealed to landowners to free up their land for development to take Manus forward.

Benjamin made this comment when he officially launched the second Chauka Kamalah Game Fishing competition at Naringal village waterfront at Los Negros, Manus, recently.

He said game fishing would surely promote tourism in the province and his government would support it to improve the facilities at the Naringal waterfront with a jetty.

“Naringal village is the first place visitors will see when they drive in from Momote Airport in the capital Lorengau,” he said.

Anglers from all over Manus competed in four different categories — men’s individuals, men’s team and women’s individuals and women’s team.

The teams were made up of four anglers, who can use both traditional canoes and motorised dinghies.

The game fishing areas were from Aircon Point in Mokareng to Lolak Bridge at the junction of Lombrum-Momote road.

Tournament director Ronnie Simon said that this was the second year of the game fishing event.

”Manusians are traditionally fishermen and women but this is moving up the next level in an organised event.

“Game fishing as a regulated sport is catching on and with regular competition, this will become a big sport in this maritime province.”

Kamalah Trading Services and Chauka Car Rentals were major sponsors of this year’s competition.

Support sponsors were Jurumo, Handyman, Los Negros Electrical Engineering, Manus provincial government and Tapo Guest house.

Tournament co-coordinator Francis Kolopen said the interest at this year’s tournament was very good and game fishing would become one of the top sports involving more people in the communities in the province like soccer, boxing, hockey and darts.

The location is ideal and the fishing spot is also challenging for anglers.

Media company, CS1 Media, got into the new sporting craze by sponsoring a team from Rei Village, Lou Island, with K600 to take part in this year’s event.

A K16,000 prizemoney was on offer with individual winners winning K6000 each.

